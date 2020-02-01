Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,277. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

