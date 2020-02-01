Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,277. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.97.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
