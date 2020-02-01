Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.31.

IMO stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.38. 1,822,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,277. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

