Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.31.
IMO stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.38. 1,822,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,277. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.97.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
