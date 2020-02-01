Impleum (IMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,194.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Impleum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $57,942.00 and approximately $4,194.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067259 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,686,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,366 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.