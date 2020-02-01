Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 960

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

LON:INF opened at GBX 774.80 ($10.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 839.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 823.88. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

