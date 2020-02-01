InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

