InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.
INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
