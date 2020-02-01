InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,925.00 and $245.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.01253176 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,176,479 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

