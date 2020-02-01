Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.43, approximately 5,541,532 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,843,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 229.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

