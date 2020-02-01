Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells 8,040 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80.

On Friday, November 29th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20.

On Thursday, November 21st, Pedro Abreu sold 458 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $16,112.44.

Shares of FSCT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 754,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,038. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after buying an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 450,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 126,766 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

