Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 9,629 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.79 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

