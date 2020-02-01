Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.91.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.79. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$102.61 and a 52-week high of C$146.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.