Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.91.
Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.79. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$102.61 and a 52-week high of C$146.46.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
