Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.91.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$141.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$102.61 and a 12-month high of C$146.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

