Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 4,488 Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $51.19 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 341.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

