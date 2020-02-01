Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

