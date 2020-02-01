Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE:AMG opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.