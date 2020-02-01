Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.43. Intelsat shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 27,669,371 shares traded.

I has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of I. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intelsat by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intelsat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

