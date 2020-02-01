Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

