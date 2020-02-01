Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
