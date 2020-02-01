International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 73,295 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 73,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

