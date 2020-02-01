INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock remained flat at $$80.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 207. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

