Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

