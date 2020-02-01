INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

INTL traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 60,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,338. INTL Fcstone has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $919.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,145 shares of company stock worth $158,137. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 141.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 14.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

