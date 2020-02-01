Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 872,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,481% from the previous session’s volume of 55,223 shares.The stock last traded at $47.21 and had previously closed at $46.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Get Invesco DB Gold Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Gold Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Gold Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.