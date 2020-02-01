Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.01

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 118467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

