Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.82. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.43 and a 52 week high of $242.90.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.