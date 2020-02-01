Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.0522 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $302.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.