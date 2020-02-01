Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Raised by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 8.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,539 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 1,016,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,933. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

