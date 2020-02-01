Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 1,014,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,933. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

