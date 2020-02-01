IOST Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, IOST has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitMax, DigiFinex and Kucoin. IOST has a total market capitalization of $69.44 million and approximately $31.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.73 or 0.05878565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035179 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, BitMax, Bitkub, Koinex, OTCBTC, CoinZest, BigONE, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kucoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitrue, Binance, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Zebpay, IDAX, Huobi, WazirX, Livecoin, BitMart, OKEx, DDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

