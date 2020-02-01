IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $151.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $181.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.67. 607,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

