IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $0.64

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. IQeon has a market cap of $2.92 million and $5,819.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006872 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Token Store. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.