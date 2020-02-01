Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

