iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.28, 2,701 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.