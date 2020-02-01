iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.28

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 607505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.