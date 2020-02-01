iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47, 1,778 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 19.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

