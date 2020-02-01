iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down to $62.21

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.68, but opened at $62.21. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 5,025,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.