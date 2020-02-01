iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 30.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.91% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $203,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $456,000.

IWB stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,376. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $169.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

