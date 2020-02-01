iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

