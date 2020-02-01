iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

