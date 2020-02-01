iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

