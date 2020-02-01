iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,972,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,782,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 815,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.