iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 7th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $119.06 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.37 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

