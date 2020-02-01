iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,137,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

