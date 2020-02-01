Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ITRM stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

