Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.90.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $81.75. 230,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,106. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.