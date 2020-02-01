J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,628.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,551.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

