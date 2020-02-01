Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,396 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

