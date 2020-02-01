JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.03. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4,850 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

