Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,612 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

NYSE FNF opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.