Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.16% of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,948,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NTSX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

