Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 19.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $78,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

